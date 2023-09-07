Thursday, 07 September 2023 12:56 GMT

Azerbaijan Hosting Ministers' Meeting Of Organization Of Turkic States (Photo)


9/7/2023 3:05:50 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The second meeting of Emergency Situations Ministers of Turkic States Organization's member and observer countries is being held in Baku under the organization of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Will be updated





MENAFN07092023000187011040ID1107024706

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search