Azerbaijan Hosting Ministers' Meeting Of Organization Of Turkic States (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The second
meeting of Emergency Situations Ministers of Turkic States
Organization's member and observer countries is being held in Baku
under the organization of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN07092023000187011040ID1107024706
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.