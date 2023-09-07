Schools And Kindergartens Renovated By Heydar Aliyev Foundation Put Into Service

On the eve of September 15, Knowledge Day, 19 schools and 3 preschool institutions will be provided to teachers and pupils in the capital and regions of Azerbaijan.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation constructed new buildings for 17 secondary schools and 2 kindergartens, as well as overhauled buildings of 3 schools and preschool institutions.

The Foundation, headed by First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, supports the state policy in the field of education, contributing to making the young generation more educated and providing them with quality education.

From the first days of its existence, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been implementing variprojects and programs in the field of education. The main goal of the Foundation's program "New School to New Azerbaijan" is to help solve existing problems in the field of education, create educational complexes meeting modern standards in Azerbaijan, eliminate problems directly affecting the level of education. Within the framework of the Foundation's "Support of Education" program, financial resources are provided to educational institutions in order to improve the quality of education.