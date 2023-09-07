Schools And Kindergartens Renovated By Heydar Aliyev Foundation Put Into Service

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Heydar Aliyev
Foundation will put into operation 22 educational institutions,
both new ones and those overhauled and restored, in the new
2023-2024 academic year, Trend reports.
On the eve of September 15, Knowledge Day, 19 schools and 3
preschool institutions will be provided to teachers and pupils in
the capital and regions of Azerbaijan.
The Heydar Aliyev Foundation constructed new buildings for 17
secondary schools and 2 kindergartens, as well as overhauled
buildings of 3 schools and preschool institutions.
The Foundation, headed by First Vice President of Azerbaijan
Mehriban Aliyeva, supports the state policy in the field of
education, contributing to making the young generation more
educated and providing them with quality education.
From the first days of its existence, the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation has been implementing variprojects and programs in
the field of education. The main goal of the Foundation's program
"New School to New Azerbaijan" is to help solve existing problems
in the field of education, create educational complexes meeting
modern standards in Azerbaijan, eliminate problems directly
affecting the level of education. Within the framework of the
Foundation's "Support of Education" program, financial resources
are provided to educational institutions in order to improve the
quality of education.
MENAFN07092023000187011040ID1107024704
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.