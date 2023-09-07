Agreement With Azerbaijan On Gas Supply To Reduce Reliance On Single Energy Source - Hungarian Fm

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Agreement with
Azerbaijan on gas supply to reduce reliance on a single energy
source, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations
of Hungary Péter Szijjártó said, Trend reports.
"Hungary has been actively diversifying its gas sources, with
agreements in place with Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Qatar, aiming to
reduce reliance on a single source. Despite the EU's lack of
financial support, Hungary collaborates closely with Southeast
European countries to expand gas infrastructure capacity," he
said.
Earlier, Szijjártó said that Hungary's friendship with
Azerbaijan is not dependent on economic activity only. At the same
time, he noted that, this year, the physical flow of natural gas
from Azerbaijan to Hungary has kicked off.
Meanwhile, MVM CEEnergy, the largest Hungarian wholesale trader
of natural gas, and SOCAR, the state oil company of Azerbaijan,
signed a contract for the sale of 100 million cubic meters of gas,
deliveries of which will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. SOCAR
has already started pumping the first 50 million cubic meters of
gas into Hungarian storage facilities.
