Common Task Of Azerbaijan And Kazakhstan - Joint Dev't Of Middle Corridor - Ambassador (Exclusive)

"President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his message, outlined the full implementation of the transport and logistics potential of Kazakhstan as a strategic goal. Kazakhstan is located at the crossroads connecting the global North and South, West and East. In these areas, a rapid growth in trade flows is predicted. It is noteworthy that in this context, a geographical advantage that opens up broad prospects unites Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. The common task of the two countries is the joint development of the Trans-Caspian route. President Tokayev said that in the medium term, the volume of traffic along this corridor can be increased five times," he said.

Bayel noted that in order to realize this opportunity, a comprehensive modernization of the infrastructure continues.

"In particular, a container hub is being built in Aktau, the construction of Kazakh terminals in Chinese Xi'an and the Georgian port of Poti has been launched. In principle, Kazakhstan could also invest in the construction of a terminal in Azerbaijan," he added.

Alim Bayel said that the volume of traffic through the Middle Corridor route is already growing.

"In 2022, it increased by 2.5 times and reached 1.5 million tons. For the first half of 2023, the growth was 77 percent. For further growth, it is necessary to ensure a reduction along the corridor of bureaucratic procedures, uniform tariffs, digitalization of TITR. The ongoing work on the creation of a joint venture between the railways of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia is extremely important. In this context, in order to carry out large-scale work on becoming a full-fledged transport and logistics power in Kazakhstan, a separate Ministry of Transport was recreated," he said.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.