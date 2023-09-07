Common Task Of Azerbaijan And Kazakhstan - Joint Dev't Of Middle Corridor - Ambassador (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The common task
of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is joint development of the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor),
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel told Trend .
"President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his message,
outlined the full implementation of the transport and logistics
potential of Kazakhstan as a strategic goal. Kazakhstan is located
at the crossroads connecting the global North and South, West and
East. In these areas, a rapid growth in trade flows is predicted.
It is noteworthy that in this context, a geographical advantage
that opens up broad prospects unites Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. The
common task of the two countries is the joint development of the
Trans-Caspian route. President Tokayev said that in the medium
term, the volume of traffic along this corridor can be increased
five times," he said.
Bayel noted that in order to realize this opportunity, a
comprehensive modernization of the infrastructure continues.
"In particular, a container hub is being built in Aktau, the
construction of Kazakh terminals in Chinese Xi'an and the Georgian
port of Poti has been launched. In principle, Kazakhstan could also
invest in the construction of a terminal in Azerbaijan," he
added.
Alim Bayel said that the volume of traffic through the Middle
Corridor route is already growing.
"In 2022, it increased by 2.5 times and reached 1.5 million
tons. For the first half of 2023, the growth was 77 percent. For
further growth, it is necessary to ensure a reduction along the
corridor of bureaucratic procedures, uniform tariffs,
digitalization of TITR. The ongoing work on the creation of a joint
venture between the railways of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Georgia
is extremely important. In this context, in order to carry out
large-scale work on becoming a full-fledged transport and logistics
power in Kazakhstan, a separate Ministry of Transport was
recreated," he said.
The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that
connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the
region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern
Corridor and Southern Corridor. The route starts in China and
crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and
Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan,
Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. The Middle Corridor
offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia,
including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime
routes.
MENAFN07092023000187011040ID1107024702
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.