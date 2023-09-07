U.S. To Provide Ukraine With Depleted Uranium Ammunition For Tanks

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Washington, Sep. 7 (Petra) -- The U.S. administration will supply Ukraine with depleted uranium ammunition, a formidable arsenal effective against tanks and armored vehicles. This development marks another significant step in the ongoing support provided by the United States to Ukraine.
According to official statements from the Pentagon and reports by The Washington Post, the ammunition is of 120-millimeter caliber and is specifically designated for American Abrams tanks. This supply is part of a broader military assistance package valued at $175 million, as promised by Washington.
The commitment of the United States to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities has been unwavering since Moscow's invasion in February 2022, with a total aid contribution surpassing $43 billion. This support encompasses a wide array of military assets, including anti-tank missiles, artillery shells, mortar rounds, and small arms ammunition.
