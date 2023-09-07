Jumbula To Release The First App-Oriented Platform In Online Registration And Payment Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Jumbula app-oriented platform coming soon
A complete suite of connected apps and APIs
Jumbula new app platform aims to optimize business operations for online registration and payment systems
SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Jumbula, a leading provider of online registration and payment systems , is set to transform the online registration and payment industry by providing businesses access to a vast suite of dedicated apps and APIs at competitive price. Jumbula is aiming to become the engine and infrastructure for the online registration and payments industry with the introduction of its new app-oriented platform. The company's innovative solutions will provide critical features such as email and SMS campaigns, detailed reporting, scheduling tools, subscriptions and advanced payment processing systems. Jumbula all-in-one app platform aims to consolidate and simplify core registration and payment functions, allowing businesses and users to manage operations efficiently through a single centralized platform.
Jumbula, with its upcoming app-oriented platform, aims to emulate the success of Zoho, one of the world's leading CRM providers, Jumbula app-oriented platform aims to serve small and large companies worldwide and empower them to streamline their businesses while reducing operational expenses significantly.
Leveraging Jumbula API will eliminate the need for expensive custom-built solutions or multiple standalone applications. In this way, businesses can address their needs at lower prices and become competitive in the marketplace.
"With Jumbula, we will redefine the landscape of online registration and payment infrastructure and class management market," said Ignacio Carranza, the VP of sales and marketing at Jumbula. "We aim to empower businesses worldwide by offering a toolkit to solve challenges efficiently and cost-effectively. We believe that every business, regardless of size, should have the necessary tools and resources to succeed in the digital era."
For a 14-day free trial and access to Jumbula range of tools, please visit .
About Jumbula
Founded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration and payment systems for camps and classes. Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many business verticals, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religischools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit .
