Dmg Blockchain Solutions Announces August Mining Results, Upcoming Events, Management Interview

DMG Sponsors The Nolcha Shows NYFW event in Brooklyn, NY on September 13

In addition to DMG management presenting on September 13 at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference at 2:00 pm ET and the Singular Research Autumn Equinox 2023 Webinar at 9:15 am ET (registration link ), the company is also sponsoring The Nolcha Shows NYFW event in Brooklyn, NY on the same day at 7:00 pm ET. The Nolcha Shows provide a platform for Web3 leaders and creatives to connect and collaborate through curated, immersive programming. CEO Sheldon Bennett and COO Steven Eliscu will be hosting meetings at the event to discuss how Terra Pool is the only carbon neutral pool to custom inscribe valuable art collections effectively as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Bitcoin blockchain using Petra and the Ordinals protocol. Please contact DMG at for an access code.

DMG Management Interview at Mining Disrupt 2023

DMG's COO, Steven Eliscu and Mining Operations Manager, Phil Power were interviewed by Michael Carter, founder of BitsBeTrippin (BBT) at the recent Mining Disrupt conference in Miami, Florida on July 27, 2023 to discuss Bitcoin mining, preparing for the halvening and innovation with Bitcoin. The interview replay is now available on the BBT YouTube channel.

About Terra Pool

Terra Pool is a cryptocurrency mining platform operated by DMG's Blockseer software company. Terra Pool is the world's first Bitcoin mining pool focused on clean energy. The purpose of this initiative is to accelerate the shift from conventional power to clean energy and reduce the impact of Bitcoin mining on the environment.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is an environmentally friendly vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG's sustainable businesses are segmented into two business lines under the Core and Core+ strategies and unified through DMG's vertical integration.

