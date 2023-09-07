Atnorth Shortlisted For The 14Th Annual Energy Awards

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth , the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, today announced that its state of the art Sweden data center is on the shortlist for the `Physical Technology of the Year - Heating and Cooling' category at the 2023 Energy Awards .

atNorth's SWE01 data center launched in 2022 and is specifically designed for high-density workloads, such as advanced calculations for

AI, simulations, and risk analysis. It is one of the world's first +10mW data centers with a

primary cooling system designed for heat recovery. This enables

85% of the electricity used in the

DC

to be captured and passed on as heat to the district heating system. This residual heat can heat up to

20,000

homes.



The entry showcased atNorth's strategic alliance with CoolIT ,

the global leader in direct liquid cooling solutions. Its bespoke cooling system further enhanced the existing infrastructure cooling process for atNorth's high-density servers, significantly improving overall data center efficiency.



"We are delighted that our innovative data center design has been shortlisted by the Energy Award judges," says Steve Donovan, Chief Development Officer, at atNorth. "As the environmental and economic advantages of our services continue to gain traction in the industry, we are thrilled to be recognized for the quality of our offering."

The Energy Awards aim to celebrate

the energy industry's innovations and achievements in best practice, business excellence and industry collaboration. For more information, visit .

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Pan-Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, and scalable colocation and high-performance computing services across Iceland, Sweden and Finland. The company operates six data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with a seventh site to open in Finland in 2024.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, and is trusted by industry-leading organizations to operate their most critical workloads. The business was founded in 2009 and acquired by Partners Group in 2022.



Press Contact:

Caroline Brunton

Kite Hill PR for atNorth

+44 (0) 7796 274 416

[email protected]



The following files are available for download: