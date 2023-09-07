Use Of Antidepressants During Pregnancy May Alter Brain Development Of Offspring, New Study Indicates

Research indicates that SSRI antidepressants can hinder development of the offspring's brain in ways that negatively affect mental functions, memory, emotions and movement.

Women taking antidepressants who are, or are planning to become, pregnant are encouraged to discuss these risks with their physicians.

A landmark 2022 study found the common reason for taking antidepressants – to correct a chemical imbalance in the brain – had no scientific basis.

CCHR: Antidepressant Warning