Blinken says Ukraine achieving ‘real progress’ in counterattack

(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared on Wednesday that Ukraine has been achieving "real progress" in its counterattack on Russia as he went to the capital Kyiv, also mentioning that Washington is "doing everything" to enlarge its backing to the nation.



"As it happens, President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy just returned from the front lines, so I was able to hear directly from him his assessment of the counteroffensive. And I think it very much matches our own, which is, as I said, real progress in recent weeks," Blinken informed journalists in a mutual news gathering with his Ukrainian peer Dmytro Kuleba.



"We are doing everything we can to maximize our support to Ukraine as it pursues a counteroffensive," he stated.



"Beyond the extraordinary work the Ukrainians are doing, beyond even the equipment, the support, the training that we and dozens of other nations are providing, the fundamental difference maker is that Ukrainians are fighting for their own country, for their own future, for their own freedom; Russians are not. And that gives me tremendous confidence that Ukraine will prevail," he continued.

