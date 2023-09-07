Unseasonably High Temperatures Expected Over Weekend, Gradual Cooling On Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 7 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Thursday are forecast to surge above their seasonal averages for this time of the year with a rise of approximately 3-4 degrees Celsius, resulting in relatively hot conditions over mountainareas and plains, while the rest of the country will contend with sweltering heat.
In its daily report, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) expected the appearance of some medium to high-altitude clouds, while winds will predominantly blow from the northwest at moderate speeds, occasionally picking up.
Friday will witness a slight further uptick in temperatures, with relatively hot conditions dominating high mountainareas and other regions across the country. The northwestern winds will maintain their moderate pace.
Saturday's weather outlook remains consistent, with relatively high temperatures expected in most areas, particularly in mountainregions. Winds will initiate from the southeast, transitioning to a northwesterly direction in the afternoon, at times gaining in intensity.
However, a welcome respite from the heat is on the horizon as we head into Sunday. A noticeable drop in temperatures is anticipated, registering slightly below the usual seasonal averages. Conditions will transition to moderately warm in mountainareas and plains, and relatively hot in low-lying regions such as the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
Today's peak temperatures will be between 38 and 33 degrees Celsin Amman and varihighlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 23C or even 21C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have scorching weather, with highs of 42C and lows of 28C.
