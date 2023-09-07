Rise Of Elves And Chyse Wonderland Create Magical Nft Collaboration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chyse Wonderland, a popular Filipino Facebook streamer and content creator, has partnered with Rise of Elves, a blockchain-based fantasy , for an NFT collaboration.
The collaboration will involve the release of a unique NFT, called the Chyse Wonderland NFT, which will grant holders access to exclusive content and rewards, as well as the ability to participate in future events and promotions.
Chyse Wonderland is a well-known figure in the Filipino gaming community, with over 2 million followers on Facebook and 36.5K subscribers on YouTube. She is known for her entertaining and engaging streams, as well as her love of gaming.
Rise of Elves is a fantasy role-playing game that is being developed by Mooneen Technology LTD. The game is set in a world of elves, heroes, and other mythical creatures. Players will be able to explore the world, battle monsters, and collect NFTs.
The collaboration between Chyse Wonderland and Rise of Elves is a great way for fans of both to get involved in the blockchain gaming space. The Chyse Wonderland NFT is a valuable collectible that will grant holders exclusive access to content and rewards.
The presale for the Chyse Wonderland NFT will begin on September 01, 2023. The presale price is 9 ROE per NFT. The NFTs will be available for purchase on the Rise of Elves website.
For more information about the Chyse Wonderland NFT collaboration, please visit the Rise of Elves website or join the official Discord group.
Here are the mechanics of the presale event:
1. The goal is to sell 5,000 NFTs in the first stage of the presale, where a sale of NFTs valued at 500 ROE must be achieved, before officially launching the influencer's NFT.
2. The presale price for each NFT is set at 9 ROE.
3. Once the first stage is completed, the NFTs can be claimed within 30 days on this page.
4. After successfully selling NFTs worth 500 ROE, the project will officially commence and move into the second stage of the presale.
5. In this stage, the target is to achieve a sale of 5,000 ROE before officially launching the influencer's in-game hero.
6. The duration for the first stage of the presale is set at 120 days. If the sales target of 500 ROE is not met in the first stage, the team will extend the presale period by an additional 30 days. If the sales target is not reached even after this extension, the team will cancel the project and refunds can be claimed within this page.
