Matilda Copper Project - Exploration Update

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to provide an exploration update from its activities on the Matilda Copper Project in the Tapajos region of Para State, Northern Brazil. The Matilda Copper Project is being developed as part of the E xploration A lliance between the Company and Vale .

Highlights



Significant intercepts from the 2023 first phase drilling lie within a broad zone of pervasive Cu-Au mineralisation and include.



Hole 23-MT-004 (partial results) – 59.45m @ 0.49% Cu and 0.13 ppm Au from 29.85m (including 6.93m @ 0.95% Cu and 0.28 ppm Au from 78m)

Hole 23-MT-006 (full results) – 13.81m @ 0.47% Cu and 0.10 ppm Au from 200,95m

3,204 meters of diamond drilling have been completed in 9 holes at Matilda.

The copper mineralisation and hosting rocks have many characteristics that typify alkalic porphyry deposits found in Australia and Canada.

Reprocessing of data from the airborne geophysical survey completed in 2022 indicates that the positive drill results may lie within a 1.2 kilometre by 800 metre demagnetized structural zone. The zone remains untested both laterally and at depth.

A further 3,200 metre Phase 2 drill programme commenced in August 2023 to test the geochemical / geophysical trend along strike, and secondary targets generated from the interpretation of the drilling to date. In addition, deep penetrating Induced Polarisation (“IP”) and Audio-Magnetotelluric (“AMT”) geophysical programmes have been designed to complement the drilling. The IP survey will begin in September 2023.

Mike Hodgson CEO commented

“We are very excited about these results and therefore the potential of Matilda. The new drilling results confirm the presence of good grades of copper mineralisation and opens new perspectives for the future of the Company. The results demonstrate that the Serabi tenement portfolio is located in a very fertile area of the Tapajós and the limited historic exploration activity provides a significant first mover advantage for the Company.

“We are still in the process of understanding the copper system at Matilda and while younger porphyry systems provide some reference, the Matilda system is Proterozoic in age and formed under considerably different conditions. This fact brings challenges but at the same time opens new perspectives in terms of the potential of our exploration ground.”

“The Exploration Alliance with Vale is working extremely well and both teams continue to collaborate closely, to improve the understanding and definition of the copper system. These initial results are exceptionally positive, and bodes well for further encouraging results from the next phase of drilling”.

D etailed R esults and T echnical Discussion

The 2023 first phase drill programme has confirmed the discovery of the copper system, first announced in July 2022 (see news release dated 5 July 2022 - Drilling confirms new Porphyry discovery at Matilda). This Proterozoic aged copper system has geological, mineralogical, and genetic features found in modern alkalic porphyry systems such as those found in Australia and Canada. The geochemical footprint from soil sampling suggests a target area measuring 4,000 metres by 2,500 metres which remains open to the west and southwest.

The Phase 1 drilling programme has focussed on the strongest part of the Matilda coincident copper / gold / silver soil anomaly with six drill holes along two drill sections spaced 400 metres apart. (see Figure 1). This initial foarea is also a semi-coincident magnetic susceptibility high, (see Figures 2 and 3), potentially associated with potassic (magnetite) alteration.

Mineralisation in hole 23-MT-001 occurs close to the top of the hole in an alteration assemblage associated with secondary biotite and magnetite replacement by chalcopyrite. The magnetic anomaly reflects an unmineralised magnetic, monzodiorite. Holes 23-MT-004 and 23-MT-006, (same drill section) both intersected mineralised zones. Partial results from the section are listed below and shown graphically in Figure 2.

23-MT-001

6.06m @ 0.36% Cu and 0.07 ppm Au from 30.00m

3.25m @ 0.44% Cu and 0.12 ppm Au from 102.00m

9.14m @ 0.36% Cu and 0.11 ppm Au from 122.60m

4.11m @ 0.27% Cu and 0.09 ppm Au from 187.40m

23-MT-004

72.88m @ 0.44% Cu and 0.12 ppm Au from 29.85m

5.37m @ 0.39% Cu and 0.09 ppm Au from 138.80m

48.49m @ 0.42% Cu and 0.11 ppm Au from 220.00m **

23-MT-006

12.99m @ 0.22% Cu and 0.05 ppm Au from 28.00m

23.77m @ 0.24% Cu and 0.06 ppm Au from 50.00m

12.12m @ 0.20% Cu and 0.04 ppm Au from 106.00m

6.97m @ 0.24% Cu and 0.02 ppm Au from 161.20m

29.19m @ 0.32% Cu and 0.07 ppm Au from 183.20m

Including 13.81m @ 0.47% Cu and 0.10 ppm from 200.95m

12.12m @ 0.20% Cu and 0.05 ppm Au from 305.00m

** Final Certified analyses awaited. These preliminary results are from analyses carried out at the Palito Mine Laboratory and are used for quick response in the further planning of the drill programme.

On the section, the overall mineralised package is approximately 600 metres wide and still potentially open to the north.

Figure 2 : Drill section with 23-MT-0 0 1, 0 0 4 & 0 0 6 and copper results plotted over the magnetic susceptibility model.

Figure 3 : Drill hole locations over magnetic image showing 1200 m etres long, northwest orientated demagnetization trend.

Figure 4 : Simplified model of an alkalic porphyry system based on preliminary core logging at Matilda.

Hole 23-MT-007 was drilled 200 metres south of drill hole 22-MT-001 that was completed in early 2022. Hole 23-MT-07 has extended the low-grade zone intersected in 22-MT-001. The upper part of 23-MT-007 has 39.84 metres of weak mineralisation from 22 metres to 68 metres at 0.20% Cu followed by isolated intervals of high-grade mineralisation including 3.46 metres @ 0.67% Cu from 160 metres, 5.20 metres @ 0.58% Cu from 201 metres (see drill hole intercepts below).

All the current holes test a small part of a northwest-southeast trending magnetic structure which extends over 1,200 metres, (see Figure 3 above) associated with high copper, gold and silver values in soils. To date, only 400 metres of this trend has been tested by the two drill sections.

Holes 23-MT-002 and 23-MT-005 (figure 3) aimed to test a different northeast trending structure approximately 400 metres to the south. These holes returned no significant mineralisation but the mineralogical interpretation at the top of 23-MT-002 indicates similarities with the positive drill holes in the other section. A new drill hole will be programmed to be located 200 metres south of 23-MT-002.

Hole 23-MT-003 was a shallow exploratory drill hole into the central part of the molybdenum anomaly and had no significant intersections. Holes 23-MT-008 and 23-MT-009 are situated on the South Matilda soil anomaly that need a better understanding of their position in the system.

At Matilda the main mineralised zone is interpreted as being at least 1.2 kilometres long by 800 metres wide and is related to magnetite brecciation associated with potassium feldspar with actinolite/apatite/biotite alteration and chalcopyrite. Copper grades vary from 0.2% to 1.8% with grade, thickness and shallow depth to the mineralisation suggesting good potential for the discovery of an economically viable deposit.

The mineralisation occurs as disseminated and veinlet hosted chalcopyrite and lesser pyrite replacing magnetite within locally brecciated magnetite rich zones. The observed alteration is both potassic (red haematite-potassium-feldspar with secondary biotite) and sodic-calcic (carbonate veinlets and epidote) with a vein paragenesis similar to alkalic porphyry copper systems.

Interpretation of the core indicates that mineralisation occurs in sub-vertical corridors, open along strike and at depth. Mineralisation in 23-MT-004 and 23-MT006, starts just below the weathering profile, indicating near-surface potential.

Serabi is continuing its drilling at Matilda and also over other regional exploration tenements and has now completed 8,435 metres of drilling in 2023. The initial first phase programme at Matilda comprised 3,204 metres with the remaining 5,231 metres being drilled on other regional targets including Cinderella, Ganso, Highway and Isla.

The Phase 2 drilling programme at Matilda commenced in August and will comprise a further 3,200 meters of diamond drilling. The programme will evaluate the mineralisation intercepted along strike with 400m deep drill holes and also test new targets based on ongoing geologic, geophysical and geochemical interpretations.

In September a 43 kilometre pole-dipole IP programme will be initiated and is expected to take two months. The programme will foon mapping zones of increased sulphide content and structures and generate new drill targets. An AMT survey is also programmed on the same lines to identify deep controlling structures. It is expected that these surveys will help prioritise other soil geochemical targets within the Matilda zone.

Figure 5 showing the planned IP programme

Examples of Alteration and Mineralisation from Matilda drill core.

Alteration

Mineralisation

Multi-element geochemistry data from the 3,204 metres completed, is being processed to aid in the definition of lithologies, alteration and mineralization and better understand the potential of the copper system.

Drillhole Intercepts