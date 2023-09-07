Stolt-Nielsen Limited: Fixed Income Investor Calls

The proceeds from the potential bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes.

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985



Julian Villar

Head of Corporate Finance

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8962



Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communication

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926



About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the Company) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers Stolt Sea Farm and variinvestments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act