Copenhagen, 7 September 2023

No. 25/2023

ISS announces new Executive Group Management team



ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, today announces changes to the Executive Group Management (EGM) team.

The strategic direction is unchanged, with the ambition to establish ISS as the global leader in Integrated Facility Services. ISS has made good progress and delivered positive results, and to remain focused on the strategic execution, adjustments will be made to streamline the EGM. In the coming months, the new EGM will review opportunities for further improvements and acceleration of the strategic direction.

The new EGM will be reduced from 13 to 9 members and cover four regions, Northern Europe led by Carl-Fredrik Bjor, Central & Southern Europe led by Celia Liu, Rest of World led by Troels Bjerg. The interim CEO of North America will report directly to the Group CEO but will not be part of the EGM.

In addition, the new EGM will consist of Kasper Fangel as Group Chief Executive Officer, Liz Benison as Group Chief People & Transformation Officer, Sam Hockman as Group Chief Operating Officer, Carsten Højlund (currently Head of Group Finance) as interim Group Chief Financial Officer, Agostino Renna as Group Chief Commercial Officer, and MarSontheimer as Group Chief Information & Digital Officer.

The external regional reporting structures are unaffected by these changes and the outlook for 2023 is unchanged.

Kasper Fangel, Group CEO, ISS A/S says:

“Almost three years ago, we launched the OneISS strategy. The successful implementation and execution of the strategy have strengthened the Group significantly and the expected financial improvements will be delivered. It is now a natural time to recalibrate the team and with the changes to the Executive Group Management team, I am confident that we will enhance the execution power and continue to build a stronger, simpler, closer ISS. And at the same time, with our more than 350,000 dedicated placemakers, continue to deliver the best possible integrated facility service solutions for our customers”.

Members of the ISS A/S Executive Group Management team:

