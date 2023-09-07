Thursday, 07 September 2023 12:49 GMT

Azerbaijani Currency Rates For September 7


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The official exchange rate of thedollar and euro against the Azerbaijani manat as of September 7, 2023 was set at the level of 1.7 and 1.8221 manat, Tren reports.

The manat's rate to other global currencies for Thursday, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA):

Currencies

1dollar

USD

1.7

1 Euro

EUR

1.8221

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1.0823

1 Argentine peso

ARS

0.0049

1 Belaruble

BYN

0.6735

1 Brazil real

BRL

0.3415

1 dirham

AED

0.4628

1 South African rand

ZAR

0.0884

100 South Korean won

KRW

0.1275

1 Czech koruna

CZK

0.075

100 Chilean peso

CLP

0.1944

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

0.2321

1 Danish krone

DKK

0.2443

1 Georgian lari

GEL

0.6478

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

0.2168

1 Indian rupee

INR

0.0204

1 British pound

GBP

2.1247

100 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

0.0111

100 Iranian rials

IRR

0.004

1 Swedish krona

SEK

0.1529

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1.9062

1 Israeli shekel

ILS

0.4431

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1.2453

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5.5105

1 Kazakh tenge

KZT

0.0037

1 Kyrgyz som

KGS

0.0194

100 Lebanese pound

LBP

0.0113

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

0.3635

1 Mexican peso

MXN

0.0962

1 Moldovan leu

MDL

0.0954

1 Egyptian pound

EGP

0.055

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

0.1586

100 Uzbek soum

UZS

0.014

1 Polish zloty

PLN

0.3989

1 Russian ruble

RUB

0.0173

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1.2456

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

0.4532

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)

XDR

2.2488

1 Turkish lira

TRY

0.0634

1 Taiwan dollar

TWD

0.0531

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

0.1553

1 New Turkmen manat

TMT

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvnia

UAH

0.046

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1.152

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

0.9982

