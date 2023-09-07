Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Destroy 25 Out Of 33 Shahed Uavs At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of September 7, the air defense forces destroyed 25 enemy Shahed-136/131 drones in the sky of Ukraine.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
On the night of September 7, the Russian invaders attacked Sumy and Odregions with several groups of Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs from the northern, southeastern and southern directions (Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Cape Chauda - temporarily occupied Crimea).
A total of 33 drones were launched, mostly towards the southern districts of Odregion. The Air Force, in cooperation with air defenses of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 25 Shahed-136/131.
As reported by Ukrinform, air raid sirens went off in some regions across Ukraine on the night of September 7.
