Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 266,900

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 4,506 enemy tanks (+9 in the past day), 8,703 armored combat vehicles (+21), 5,722 artillery systems (+37), 735 multiple launch rocket systems (+5), 506 air defense systems (1), 315 aircraft, 316 helicopters, 4,541 unmanned aerial vehicles (+22), 1,455 cruise missiles (8), 19 warships/cutters, 8,217 motor vehicles (+27), and 859 special equipment units (+7).

The data are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched 18 strikes on the areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, as well as the positions of Russia's anti-aircraft missile systems.

For their part, missile forces and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit four enemy ammunition depots, 12 artillery units, two command posts, one anti-aircraft missile system, two personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters, and one e-warfare station.