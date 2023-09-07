Russians Shell Kherson Region 68 Times In Past Day

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 68 instances of shelling, firing 239 projectiles from mortars, artillery, Grad MLRs, UAVs, anti-tank grenade launchers, and aircraft. The enemy fired 24 shells at the city of Kherson," Prokudin said.

According to him, the Russian military targeted residential quarters in the region, the territory and a building of a factory in Kherson.

No casualties among the civilian population have been reported, noted Prokudin.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Kherson direction, the enemy launched an air strike near Olhivka. Zmiivka, Antonivka, Kherson of Kherson region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.