1961 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law regarding the National Flag of the State of Kuwait which should be hoisted on all departments and institutions.

1961 -- English-language Kuwait Times newspaper published its first issue to be the first english daily in Arabian Gulf region.

1964 -- The State of Kuwait joined the Arab League's Organization for Administrative Sciences.

1990 -- State of Kuwait signed the UN Convention on Right of the Child.

2011 -- Talal Al-Rashidi, of Kuwait, won juniors' trap competition at the International Grand Prix, hosted by Belgrade, Serbia.

2017 -- The State of Kuwait Kuwait signed with thea customs cooperation agreement, along with a memorandum for technical cooperation. This came on sidelines of an official visit by the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to the US.

2019 -- Former MP Mishari Al-Osaimi passed away at age 70. He was in the National Assembly in the legislative terms on 1992, 1996, and 1999. (end) bs