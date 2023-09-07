Kpc: Kuwait Crude Oil Up Usd 1.29 To Usd 93.35 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price climbed by USD 1.29 during Wednesday's trading to hit USD 93.35 per barrel, compared with USD 92.06 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.
Brent crude went up by 56 cents to USD 90.60 pb and West Texas Intermediate rose by 85 cents to USD 87.54 pb. (end)
