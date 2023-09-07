How To Combat China's, Russia's Alleged Atrocity Crimes

(MENAFN- Asia Times) At the latest meeting in South Africa of BRICS – a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – Russian President Vladimir Putin was a no-show .
Because the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him this year over atrocity crimes allegedly committed against Ukrainian children , Moscow was apparently concerned Putin might actually be taken into custody if he traveled to Johannesburg.
Mass atrocity crimes include genocide, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing and war crimes. Amid the challenges facing the world today, the urgency of preventing mass atrocity crimes has taken center stage.
In 2023, we're grappling with an unprecedented number of forcibly displaced people – more than 100 million – in part due to a surge exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Progress stagnating
While there has been some success in efforts to curb these human-rights abuses, such as the introduction of the United Nations' Responsibility to Protect doctrine and the creation of the International Criminal Court , recent developments have raised concerns that progress has not only stagnated but regressed.
Particularly troubling is the spectacle of two UN Security Council members – China and Russia – that stand accused of perpetrating mass atrocity crimes.
