Does A Dead Grain Deal Benefit Turkey?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Expectations were high this week that a visit to Russia by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would end Moscow's objections to a key food deal with Ukraine. But although Erdogan's pleas to President Vladimir Putin
failed to restart grain shipments
from Black Sea ports, that doesn't mean the Turkish leader returned home empty-handed.
On the contrary, Turkey is better positioned than ever to become a major regional player in everything from food to energy. What's unclear is the timeline.
Since July, when Russia refused to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Erdogan has been
pushing Putin to reconsider . In the run-up to the Sochi summit, Erdogan noted that“the world was waiting for news on the grain corridor issue.” This followed meetings between Russian and Turkish foreign ministers in Moscow last month, where the grain deal
topped the agenda .
Persuading Russia to re-enter the grain deal is a top priority for Turkey's leader. Ankara is one of the
major beneficiaries
of the deal, signed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022, as it positioned Turkey to become a regional
grain transit hub . To Erdogan, grain has immediate financial appeal.
Putin, meanwhile, has a different medium-term interest. For him, energy is a better place to start negotiations with Turkey.“A gas hub in Turkey will make the energy situation in the region more stable and balanced,” Putin said after his meeting with Erdogan .
MENAFN07092023000159011032ID1107024525
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.