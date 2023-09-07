Does A Dead Grain Deal Benefit Turkey?

On the contrary, Turkey is better positioned than ever to become a major regional player in everything from food to energy. What's unclear is the timeline.

Since July, when Russia refused to extend the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Erdogan has been

pushing Putin to reconsider . In the run-up to the Sochi summit, Erdogan noted that“the world was waiting for news on the grain corridor issue.” This followed meetings between Russian and Turkish foreign ministers in Moscow last month, where the grain deal

topped the agenda .



Persuading Russia to re-enter the grain deal is a top priority for Turkey's leader. Ankara is one of the

major beneficiaries

of the deal, signed by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations in July 2022, as it positioned Turkey to become a regional

grain transit hub . To Erdogan, grain has immediate financial appeal.

Putin, meanwhile, has a different medium-term interest. For him, energy is a better place to start negotiations with Turkey.“A gas hub in Turkey will make the energy situation in the region more stable and balanced,” Putin said after his meeting with Erdogan .