Politics With Michelle Grattan: Redbridge's Kosmos Samaras On What The Public Are Saying About The Voice

In this podcast, Redbridge Group's Kosmos Samaras joins The Conversation to dig into the research on voters' attitudes. Redbridge, consultants on political communications, has been doing both quantitative polling on the Voice and fogroup research (it is not working for any of the players in the referendum).

RedBridge Group Director Kosmos Samaras. Supplied/Kosmos Samaras, Author provided (no reuse)

“It's looking pretty grim for the 'yes' campaign,” Samaras says, with the drivers behind the public's hesitation to the Voice“complex and diverse across the country”.

Samaras strongly believes that Yes23 made a“critical” error of judgement when it partnered up with embattled Qantas to promote the Voice, saying that currently Australians' trust in major brands is at an all-time low.

Samaras is adamant a majority of those voting“no” are in favour of Constitutional recognition, just hesitant about the executive government clause in the question being put to voters.

Samaras issues a stark warning to all sides of politics ahead of the referendum.