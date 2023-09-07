Electric Traction Motor Market Set To Witness Extraordinary Growth By 2029, Trends, Industry Growth X Herald

The electric traction motor marke is expected to grow at 23.04 % CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 95.63 billion by 2029 from USD 14.8 billion in 2020.

The sales forecast for Electric Traction Motor by region and market sector for the years 2023 through 2026 is then thoroughly analyzed. This study provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Electric Traction Motor market, with sales of Electric Traction Motor broken down by region, market sector, and sub-sector, in US$ million.

Based on market dynamics and development-promoting variables, the Electric Traction Motor Market research assesses market valuation and growth rate. Along with a SWOT analysis of the major suppliers, the research also includes a thorough market study and vendor landscape.

Market Driver:

Concerns regarding the negative environmental effects of varimodes of transportation, such as air pollution, are growing by the day. Rising environmental concerns have compelled automobile manufacturers to create vehicles that meet regional regulatory criteria. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global electric car fleet will reach 10 million vehicles by 2020, with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) accounting for two-thirds of the total.

Market Restraint:

The initial cost of installing railways such as locomotives, metros, trams, and so on is extremely high. Setting up field-level devices and equipment with new technologies necessitates significant initial investments. Setting up advanced infrastructure for arranging transmission networks and administering new and current systems incurs additional costs.

competitive analysis

The research identifies the key establishes that will drive growth since demand is determined by a buyer's financial resources and the rate at which an item develops. Key companies and new entrants can gain insight into the spending reports of major market participants in this area, which will help them better appreciate the possibilities for investment in the global Electric Traction Motor market. It can be used more effectively by both established and up-and-coming players in the market to gain a thorough understanding of the sector.

Recent Developments:

16 February 2023: Siemens announced the launch of private industrial 5G user equipment, a critical component for the manufacturing industry in its digital transformation journey.

17 August 2021: Siemens Limited and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) jointly announced the successful deployment of Smart Metering Technology for over 2,00,000 Smart Meters in North Delhi.

Major companies in Electric Traction Motor Market are:

Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Nidec Corporation, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL).

Electric Traction Motor Market Segmentation:

Electric Traction Motor Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

AC

DC

Electric Traction Motor Market by Power Rating, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Below 200 KW

200-400 KW

Above 400 KW

Electric Traction Motor Market by Application, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

Railways

Electric Vehicles

Others

Electric Traction Motor Market by Region, 2020-2029, (USD Billion), (Thousand Units).

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East And Africa

Important Countries In All Regions Are Covered.

This report also splits the market by region:

The United States, Canada, and Mexmake up North America, while Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, and Turkey make up Europe . Other countries covered in the report include China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and the rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC). Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) are also included.

The overall part of the research also lists specific market-impacting variables and domestic market regulation changes that have an effect on the market's present and future tendencies. Some of the key data points used to estimate the market situation for specific nations are consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, and upstream and downstream value chain analysis. When giving prediction analysis of the country data, it also takes into account the presence and accessibility of international brands, the difficulties they encounter owing to strong or weak competition from local and domestic brands, the influence of domestic tariffs, and trade routes.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Electric Traction Motor Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Electric Traction Motor market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Electric Traction Motor Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Electric Traction Motor

Chapter 4: Presenting the Electric Traction Motor Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Electric Traction Motor market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these variregions

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

