Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Ex Dividend Usd 0.50 Today

The shares in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (ticker: "AGAS") will be traded ex-dividend USD 0.50 as of today relating to the dividend for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on September 14, 2023.

