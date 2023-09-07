Man Portable Military Electronics Market Recent Advancements And Future Challenges

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Man portable military electronics systems are devices designed to improve combat effectiveness and connectivity, safety, and protection of land-based troop in battlefield and counter-terrorism operations. They transmit and receive signals, such as voice, video, and data by satellite-based connectivity. They perform intelligence, surveillance, acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) of targets. The man portable military electronic do not include hand-held weapons but include accessories such as gun sights and sniper scopes. These systems empower the troops by enhancing their safety and increasing their attacking & defensive capability.

Territorial surveillance is becoming important due to rise in territorial conflicts and terrorism operations. This has convinced countries to invest highly in military electronics domain, specifically, on man portable military electronics systems market , tsubstantially driving the market growth. On the contrary, high costs and unreliable satellite connectivity in remote areas is anticipated to limit the market growth.

However, advancements in newer technologies such as exoskeleton and electronic warfare systems are anticipated to offer new opportunities for the market growth. Further, improvement in the ergonomics of the existing electronics and reduction of the weight of electronic devices lead to increased investments in this market.

The man portable military electronics market is segmented by product type, application, end user, and region. By product type, it is divided into portable radio, weapon sight and scopes, thermal imaging systems, and Mini Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (M-UAVs). By application, the market is classified into ISTAR, communication, command and control, optronics, force protection and others. By end user it is categorized into army, navy, air force, and the homeland security. By region, the market studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and services of aircraft electrical systems are Harris Corporation, Rockwell Collins, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon, Thales SA, and Safran. Other manufacturers include Codan, Elbit Systems, Exelis, SAAB, FLIR Systems, Harris Corporation, Collins Aerospace, Codan Ltd., Elbit Systems, Saab AB, Leonardo S.p.A, Cobham PLC, Aselsan, FLIR Systems Inc., L3 Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin, and Systems.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The global man portable military electronics market size has been analyzed across all regions.

Porter's five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the man portable military electronics market size to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The market analysis covers in-depth information of global man portable military electronics industry share of participants.

Key Market Players

Thales SA, Rockwell Collins, Cojot, Raytheon, Exelis, Safran, Harris Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, SAAB, Northrop Grumman Corporation

Man Portable Military Electronics Market Report Highlights

By Product

Portable Radio

Weapon Sight& Scopes

Thermal Imaging Systems

M-UAV

Others

By Application

ISTAR

Communication

Command &Control

Optronics

Force Protection

Others

By End User

Army

Navy

Airforce

Homeland Security

By Regions

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

