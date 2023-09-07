The war in Ukraine is no different, in fact, in some ways, it is a poster child for changes in modern warfare. Unfortunately for NATO, it is also a harbinger of bad news.

While it is perfectly true that Ukraine lacked suitable air power and should never have put itself in a position to be attacked by sia, it did so mostly based on promises from NATO and particularly the United States.

The and NATO offered massive military aid of$100 billion andunting, amounting to an astonishing $100 million a day. Despite these huge sums, Ukraine has taken back little of the territory the sians grabbed and, even more pertinently, has suffered huge manpower and equipment losses.

The above spending does not include decisions to increase defense spending at home. Poland, for example, t decided to buy new Patriot air defense systems at ast of $15 billion and $12 billion worth of Apache attack helpters from defensentractor Boeing .

Germany is buying Isl's Arrow Air defense syste for $3.5 billion. Poland will spend 4% of its GDP on defense , far outpacing the other NATOuntries other than the. In fact, only 8untries out of 30 meet the 2% GDP NATO spending target.

The one bright spot for NATO has been providing Ukraine with overhead surveillance and targeting information, some of iting from drones and electronic aircraft operating over the Black Sea in international air space.

Offering this kind of help – thanks to Elon k's Starlink capable of relaying target data, hooked up tomander's smartphones – greatly improved the effectiveness of smart weapons such as HIMARS. At theme time, overhead surveillance made it possible to track sian force movements and anticipate hot spots in ways impossible in the past.

Unfortunately, NATO will lose this advantage in a wider war where the sians, or any other major advery, will go out and destroy rnnaince assets, even in international air space.

Global Hawk is one of the platforms operating in the Black Sea. Photo: Wikipedia

Despite NATO's massive involvement in Ukraine, including on-the-ground special forces acting as advisors (as well as alleged mercenaries, many of whom are well-trained NATO soldiers), sia has exercisednsiderable restraint against the overhead threat, not wanting to see the war spill over outside of Ukraine's or sia's borders.

This vulnerability even applies to sophisticatedtellites that are sitting ducks against Chinese or siantellite killers.

Presumably, the will try and do theme to sia's or China'stellites. But this means that local surveillance and targeting, primarily with drones, will take center stage. Here the sians have adapted rather well after starting the war with poor drone capabilities.

sia evolved andworked its Orlan drones , which not only can see targets but can jam them. And sia has introduced improved jamming capabilities to the battlespace.