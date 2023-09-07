Russians Attack Odesa Region's Izmail District - The Fourth Attack In Past Five Days

Oleh Kiper, the head of the OdRegional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of today's raid by Shaheds, civil and port infrastructure facilities, an elevator, and an administrative building were damaged in several settlements," the report says.

A civilian was injured - the truck driver received a slight leg injury.

Liquidation of the consequences is ongoing at the site. All relevant services are working.

As reported by Ukrinform, air rad sirens went off in some regions across Ukraine on the night of September 7.