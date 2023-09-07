Atharva Hospital Performs Surgery For All Grades Of Hemorrhoids With Beim Technology

Atharv Hospital, a pioneer in medical innovation, has unveiled a groundbreaking approach to piles surgery through the revolutionary Biological Electrical Impedance Auto-Measurement (BEIM) technology. This pioneering technique represents a significant leap forward in patient care and treatment outcomes for individuals suffering from piles. After trying diverse treatments for piles, Dr. Sandeep Agarwal, Director of Atharv Hospital, introduced no cut, no wound, and no suture surgery by BEIM technology that relieves patients within 15 minutes from the years-long suffering from piles.

Atharv Hospital based in Pune provides international standard healthcare through a team of qualified professionals at an affordable cost. Dr. Sandeep, a renowned expert in the field, expressed his enthusiasm about this new approach, stating, "BEIM technology marks a transformative moment in piles surgery. Patients can now experience the benefits of advanced medical technology, with less pain and a quicker return to their daily lives." This remarkable breakthrough in medical technology is poised to transform the landscape of piles surgery.

The introduction of Biological Electrical Impedance Auto-Measurement heralds a new era in patient care, offering an innovative and efficient approach to treating piles. BEIM technology is a pioneering method that makes tissues dry and hard without carbonization. BEIM Pincers rapidly generate heat to instantly vaporize the water of hemorrhoid tissues. This patent BEIM technology auto-measure the electrical impedance of hemorrhoid tissues and the pincers auto-generate the right amount of heat to make tissues hard and dry resulting in no stitching and no bleeding. This real-time, automated measurement system enhances surgical accuracy and contributes to optimized treatment outcomes.

Committed to improving patient outcomes, Atharv Hospital is among the first medical institutions to adopt BEIM technology. The hospital aims to stay at the forefront of medical advancements and the introduction of BEIM technology aligns with their commitment to provide the best possible care to the patients. Patients suffering from piles are encouraged to consult with their healthcare providers to determine if they are suitable candidates for piles surgery using BEIM technology. This innovative approach underscores the medical community's ongoing efforts to enhance patient well-being and quality of life.

About Atharv Hospital – Atharv Hospital is a leading medical institution dedicated to providing cutting-edge medical treatments and compassionate patient care. With a team of experienced healthcare professionals and a commitment to innovation, Atharv Hospital remains at the forefront of medical advancements.