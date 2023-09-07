WA Tiling and Renovations launch dust free strip out services for commercial and residential spaces in Perth. WA Tiling is a tiling and renovation specialists who have been providing strip outs and small demolition services all over Perth for the past 2 decades, have recently announced dust free strip out services. This is also valid in case of strip outs and small scale demolition services for commercial and residential spaces in Perth. To homeowners who are looking to get a makeover to their existing bathroom, this will be happy news as the makeover will be in their budget and there will be no dust that will affect the beauty of their home.

The bathroom strip outs Perth team at WA Tiling, has the expertise, skill and the state-of-art equipment needed to carry out small and large bathroom strip outs efficiently. Their expert advice and hands-on-experience has earned them much popularity, while their low priced tiling is much in demand. The laundry renovation Perth team has always understood the importance of a beautiful home with a beautiful Bathroom and equally appealing laundry room. They have always arrived on time for each one of their projects and delivered their service professionally, with a great quality work that surpasses the client's expectations.

A homeowner said,“We were looking for an expert who would do a complete strip out of the existing bathroom and laundry room. We had plans and ideas to renovate it so that it fits our interiors and is also convenient to use. We hired WA Tiling after visiting our friend's home who recently had a renovation work done in his bathroom. We loved it, thad a talk with the tiling Perth team. They visitedon the same day and checked our bathroom. After their work was completed, I was surprised to find that they have also cleaned up all the dust and waste materials generated during our bathroom strip out before they left. That was quite professional. Great job done in a very smooth way!”.

The elements of a bathroom that can be replaced or stripped out will be discussed before the renovation begins. The safely removable floor tile or wall tile materials include terracotta, marble, ceramic, slate and vinyl etc. The renovations also include removing cupboards, baths, spas, mirrors, taps and fittings, shower screens etc., from the bathroom. The will be replaced by the client's choice of materials and fittings bought by them. Without ripping out walls or tearing them apart, there are varitiling options and customised ideas which are available; low in cost and elegant in style. WA Tiling and Renovations have come up with numerideas and their very own tiling techniques that can make a small and insignificant area such as a laundry room to look great. Visit to know more about other services by WA Tiling.

About The Company:

WA Tiling and Renovations are a proud WA family owned and operated business with over 25 years of tiling experience. They are active across a 50km radfrom Perth CBD, from Two Rocks to Rockingham, North and South, East and West. They provide an 8 year guarantee on all jobs as standard, guaranteed start and finish times, as well as a fully insured with a pocket friendly budget for homeowners.