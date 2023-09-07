Aloe Vera Extract Market Size (2023-2028)

The Aloe Vera Extract Market was valued at USD 3.25 billion in 2022. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period, reaching USD 6.75 billion by 2028.

Natural plant extract made from aloe vera plant leaves is known as aloe vera extract. Due to its numertherapeutic and medical benefits, it has been utilized for millennia. Aloe vera extract is a well-liked component in skincare, hair care, and other cosmetic products because it includes varibioactive elements, including vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and amino acids. The production of functional beverages and dietary supplements uses it in the food and beverage industry as well. The market for aloe vera extract has expanded and is anticipated to do so in the upcoming years due to the rising demand for natural and organic products.

To know more, read:

Drivers and Restraints:

The need for natural and organic products in the cosmetics and personal care industries is one of the many factors driving the aloe vera extract market. The advantages of aloe vera extract, such as its moisturizing, calming, and healing qualities, are becoming increasingly widely known to consumers. Aloe vera extract is becoming more and more popular in a variety of personal care products, such as skin creams, lotions, and shampoos. A significant factor in the market is also the usage of aloe vera extract in the food and beverage sector. Aloe vera extract is used to make functional drinks and other healthy foods and is well known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant capabilities. The demand for aloe vera extract in this industry is anticipated to increase with the growing popularity of natural and functional meals. In addition, the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical sectors' increased interest in aloe vera extract's health advantages is anticipated to fuel market expansion over the next few years.

Ask for a sample report @ Segmentation:

By Application

Cosmetics and personal care

Food and beverage

Nutraceuticals,

Pharmaceuticals

By Form

Gels

Powders

Capsules

Concentrates

By End-Use

Skincare products

Hair care products

Functional beverages

Health Supplements

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online retailers

Specialty store

Supermarkets

Others

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle east and Africa

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a conflicting effect on the market for aloe vera extract. The demand for aloe vera extract in the cosmetics and personal care business has decreased as a result of salon closures and decreased consumer expenditure. However, as people pay more attention to their health and wellness, the demand for functional beverages and nutraceutical goods containing aloe vera extract has grown. The epidemic has also brought attention to the value of natural and organic products, which could result in future growth in demand for aloe vera extract. Overall, it is yet unclear how COVID-19 will affect the aloe vera extract market in the long run, but analysts anticipate that it will keep expanding and changing.

About Us:

Market Data Forecast is a firm working in market research, business intelligence, and consulting. We have rich research and consulting experience for varibusiness domains to cater to individual and corporate clients' needs.

Contact Us:

Market Data Forecast

Phone: +1-888-702-9626

Email: