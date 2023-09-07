Ar And Vr In Aviation Market Forecasts Usd 1.37 Billion By 2025

The Aviation Industry is on the brink of a transformation like never before, and Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) are at the forefront of this evolution. According to recent market research, the Augmented and Virtual Reality Market in Aviation is poised to skyrocket from USD 78 million in 2019 to a staggering USD 1,372 million by 2025, boasting an impressive CAGR of 61.2% during this forecast period.

Why the Surge?

The driving forces behind this remarkable growth are multifaceted. First and foremost, increased efficiency and substantial cost savings are compelling aviation industry stakeholders to embrace AR and VR technologies. These innovations are streamlining operations, from maintenance and training to passenger experiences, reducing both downtime and expenses.

Passenger Experience and Reducing Human Error

Passenger experience is paramount in the aviation sector. AR and VR are enhancing it in myriad ways, offering immersive in-flight entertainment, virtual tours of destinations, and interactive flight information. Additionally, these technologies are significantly reducing the chances of human error in critical operations, improving overall safety and reliability.

Civil Aviation Takes the Lead

Among the variaviation verticals, civil aviation is expected to play a pivotal role in driving the adoption of AR and VR technologies. With the burgeoning demand for aircraft, the civil aviation segment is witnessing robust growth. To maintain and service this expanding fleet, AR and VR technology are becoming integral for MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) activities. Moreover, aviation personnel, including pilots, crew members, ground staff, and mechanics, are increasingly relying on AR and VR-based training methods. It's evident that civil aviation is set to dominate the AR VR in aviation market during the forecast period.

North America at the Helm

North America is poised to lead the charge in the augmented and virtual reality market in aviation. The region boasts a rich ecosystem of AR and VR industry giants, resulting in significant collaborations and partnerships between aviation companies and tech players. With the highest number of aircraft fleets and airports worldwide, North America's demand for AR and VR integration is insatiable. The presence of renowned airlines and major aircraft OEMs such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Pratt & Whitney further fuels the growth of this market in the region.

Key Market Players Driving the Revolution

The AR and VR revolution in aviation wouldn't be possible without the contributions of key market players. Companies like Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Eon Reality, Aero Glass, Upskill, OcuVR, Jasoren, IBM, Fountx, and Sony are at the forefront of providing cutting-edge AR and VR hardware and software solutions to the aviation industry. Their innovations are shaping the future of aviation, making it safer, more efficient, and more immersive than ever before.

