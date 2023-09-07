Interpreters Unlimited Named Finalist Honoree For Outstanding Social Responsibility

Language Service Provider Interpreters Unlimited (IU) has been named a finalist honoree for Outstanding Social Responsibility in the San Diego Business Journal's 2023 Nonprofit & Citizenship Awards. The awards honor organizations in San Diego County based on their philanthropy and contributions to the local community. All honorees were published in the August 28th print and digital issues and will appear again in the September 11th issues.

IU is extremely proud of this honor as their operations are based on helping others in the local community and beyond. It is something near and dear to their heart as an organization. As a Language Service Provider, IU actively contributes to the betterment of society through their core language services along with their extensive philanthropy, charity, and volunteerism.

The language services that IU provides ensure that diverse, underserved, and marginalized communities can access critical information, essential services, and opportunities when they need them. Whether it's translating immigration documents for a family urgently seeking asylum, interpreting for a Limited-English Speaking patient in an emergency room, or providing American Sign Language for a Deaf child starting school, their dedication to linguistic inclusivity creates a more equitable and accessible society.

Giving back locally, nationally, and internationally is a big part of the IU company culture. They always strive to connect with good causes and those in need, doing their part to try and make the world a better place, hoping to inspire others to do the same. IU is deeply involved and dedicated to charities such as the San Diego Food Bank, the Ronald McDonald House, the Syrian Community Network, and they give 2% of most contract revenue back to other local charities.

From volunteering with children's hospitals and supporting local law enforcement, to working with PATH (People Assisting the Homeless) San Diego providing housing, food, medical/street outreach programs, mental health support and more to the homeless, IU is involved in so much. This giving back includes mentoring 100's of up-and-coming entrepreneurs in the business community through the San Diego Chapter SBA SCORE Program and the San Diego Chairman's Round Table, and inspiring and preparing young San Diego students to succeed and become future leaders in business through Junior Achievement San Diego.

In an effort to pay it forward and inspire others to give back, IU created a company Paid Time Off Volunteer Program where every employee gets 3 additional PTO days per year to take time off to volunteer for good causes of their choice. Team members have done everything from planting trees in areas damaged by wildfires to cleaning up local neighborhoods and beaches. They encourage others to get involved and do whatever they can to help their community and the people around them.

“With the success of the business, we feel a responsibility to give back however we can, and we are happy to be in a position where to help make a positive social and environmental impact on the world, inside and outside of our community”, said IU COO ShaSayed.

The IU Group of companies include: Interpreters Unlimited, Accessible Communication for the Deaf, Albors & Alnet, Arkansas Spanish Interpreters and Translators, and IU GlobeLink, LLC, and are headquartered in San Diego, California as a minority-owned company. IU Group is committed to providing equal opportunity in the work environment with its diverse team to aid in supplying linguistic and cultural interpretation services to clients. A combined 70 years in the industry has demonstrated a surpof leadership and best practices, which has helped establish its respected role in the language services community. Its services include interpretation, document translation and non-emergency medical transportation.