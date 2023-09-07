Aircraft Clock Scope For Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, And Revenue Projections By 2032

Allied Market Research - Logo

Aircraft Clock Market by Power, by Type and by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Aircraft clock is an analog or digital chronograph clock. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-approved time indicator is required in the cockpit of Instrument Flight Rules (IFR)-certified aircraft. Pilots use a clock during flight-to-time maneuvers and for navigation. The clock is often installed near the flight instrument group, often near the turn coordinator. It displays the time in hours, minutes, and seconds. For many years, the mechanical 8-day clock was the standard aircraft timekeeping device owing to its ability to operate without electrical power as long as it has been hand -wound. The mechanical 8-day clock is reliable and accurate enough for its intended use. A push-button elapsed time function is available on several mechanical aircraft clocks. The use of an electric clock to replace mechanical clock began when electrical systems developed into the reliable, highly redundant systems that exist today. An electric clock is an analog device with an elapsed time feature. It can be connected to the battery or battery bus. It continues to operate in the case of a power failure. Electric aircraft clocks are frequently used in multiengine aircraft where complete electrical power loss is rare

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The restrictions on air travel have reduced the opportunities for business development for aircraft cock companies because of COVID-19, as airports are almost closed and up-gradation work has been halted. The demand for aircraft clocks is anticipated to rise as the world returns to routine. The government all across the globe have closed the boundaries of their countries to prevent the spread of the virus, which is restricting engineers & other workers to move and hence affecting the production of aircraft clock.

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in air passenger traffic, increase in the demand for operational efficiency, and surge in number of aircraft fleets drive the growth of the market.

High cost, and technical error hinder the growth of the market.

Technological development in digital clock provides an opportunity for the market investments.

The Global Aircraft Clock Market Trends are as Follows

Technological Development in Digital Clock

Many modern aircrafts have a digital electronic clock with LED readout. This device comes with the advantages of low power consumption and high reliability due to the lack of moving parts. It is also quite accurate. Solid-state electronics enable the addition of new features, such as elapsed time, flight time that begin immediately upon takeoff, a stopwatch, and memories for all functions. Some even have temperature and date displays. Although wired into the electrical system of aircraft, electronic digital clocks may have a small independent battery within the unit that operates the device in case of aircraft electrical power failure

Rise in Air Passenger Traffic

The increase of aircraft fleets to fulfill the demands of rise in air traffic has resulted from the rise in air traffic. The number of landing & takeoffs at airports has grown due to an increase in number of aircraft fleets. Therefore, the requirement to manage the increased number of fights per day has been generated. Moreover, constantly changing environment conditions provide a challenge to aircraft safety while takeoff and landing. Time management can help one overcome such difficulties. Aircrafts are equipped with the latest clocks and are replacing their systems with innovative technologies; thereby, driving the growth of the global aircraft clock market .

Rise in Number of Airports

Air transportation is considered the safest mode of transportation when compared to all the other modes of transportation. Furthermore, an increase in global population is anticipated to boost the demand for additional airports to facilitate the east direction for air transportation, which is driving the aircraft clock market growth. Many developing countries have plans to build additional airports to improve domestic and international air travel. For instance, as part of vision of PM Narendra Modi vision to make India a $5 trillion economy by end of the year 2025, India plans to open an extra 100 airports by the end of the year 2024. This will immediately increase demand for the aircraft clock, which boost the growth of the market.

Aircraft Clock Market Report Highlights

Key Market Players : Mid-Continent Instruments & Avionics,, GORGY TIMING,, REVUE THOMMEN,, Davtron, Inc., Navitec,, OIS AEROSPACE PVT,, COBHAM,, FALGAYRAS., Mitchell Aircraft Products, Inc.,

By Power : Battery, Non-Battery

By Type : Analog Aircraft Clocks, Digital Aircraft Clocks

By Application : Military Aircrafts, Civil Aircrafts

By Region : North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

