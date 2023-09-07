Staggering Insights Emerge As Rak Diabetes Challenge 2023 Attracts Thousands

85% of participants exhibited HbA1c levels above 5.7

45% fell into the obese category and 55% overweight





Ras Al Khaimah, – September 6, 2023 - The RAK Diabetes Challenge 2023 (RAKDC23) has completed its registration phase with an astounding participation of almost 5,000 individuals, firmly cementing its position as the nation's foremost diabetes awareness initiative.

RAKDC23, a transformative community health initiative, has unearthed staggering insights as participants enrolled for the competition. Comprehensive health assessments, including BMI, HbA1C levels, and health & lifestyle scores, have revealed compelling statistics underscoring the critical importance of diabetes awareness and management.



The event recorded an extraordinary HbA1c level of 14.27, emphatically emphasizing the urgent need for diabetes awareness and effective management.

A substantial 85% of participants exhibited HbA1c levels above 5.7, reaffirming the event's relevance for individuals actively managing diabetes. In terms of BMI, 45% fell into the obese category (BMI above 30), and 55% into the overweight category (BMI 25-30).



Commenting on these insights, Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director of RAK Hospital, emphasized the critical link between weight and diabetes, stating, 'With almost 100% of participants registering above their normal healthy weight range, these statistics clearly underscore the direct correlation between weight and diabetes. We want people to comprehend the nuances of this disease and take proactive measures that can lead to lasting health benefits.'

Expanding on the significance of the RAKDC23 initiative, he added, 'RAKDC23 is more than just a challenge; it symbolizes a movement towards a healthier future. We are delighted by the overwhelming response to this competition, which stands as evidence of the growing health awareness and the readiness of individuals to embrace transformative lifestyle changes promising lifelong health benefits.'



Furthermore, Dr. Siddiqui highlighted the holistic approach of the initiative, noting, 'Our weekly webinars, featuring a team of esteemed experts including Endocrinologists, Diabetologists, Physicians, and Lifestyle specialists, are thoughtfully crafted to provide invaluable insights and guidance on the effective medical and lifestyle management of diabetes. This campaign is purposefully designed to illuminate the complexities of this condition, guiding individuals toward reduced reliance on medication through the dissemination of precise information and advocating for the adoption of healthier lifestyles. Through this collaborative effort, our aim is to empower individuals on their journey to improved health by cultivating essential knowledge and awareness of healthy lifestyle practices.'

The demographic composition of the participants further reflects the event's inclusivity: With 71% male and 29% female participants, RAKDC23 underscores the significance of health and wellness for all. The event garnered remarkable local support, with 77% of participants hailing from Ras Al Khaimah. Dubai represented 17% of the participants, while 6% joined from other Emirates, including Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ajman.



The resounding success of RAKDC23 reaffirms its commitment to promoting health and well-being within the community. Launched by RAK Hospital in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention- Ras Al Khaimah (MOHAP-RAK), the initiative empowers the community to embrace vital lifestyle changes, emphasizing the significance of dietary adjustments and regular exercise in managing and potentially reversing diabetes.

It aligns seamlessly with the mission of RAK Hospital to inspire positive health changes, raise awareness about diabetes, and encourage a healthier lifestyle among individuals.



