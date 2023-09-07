Fitch Forecasts Stabilized Budget Deficit In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 7. Fitch
Ratings, the international rating agency, predicts stabilization of
budget deficit in Uzbekistan in the next two years, Trend reports.
Agency notes a decrease in fiscal discipline amid an increase in
social spending with a reduction in VAT. Another postponement of
reforms of energy tariffs and subsidies also played its role.
Budget deficit is expected to grow to 5.1 percent by the end of
the year. However, in case of cost optimization, it may drop to 4.3
percent next year and to 3.4 percent in 2025 (with a target of 3
percent).
Fitch Ratings reaffirmed Uzbekistan's Long-Term Foreign Currency
(LTFC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' with a stable outlook.
The record-breaking volume of remittances in 2022 contributed to
the improvement of the republic's balance of payments. Since the
beginning of this year, due to ruble fluctuations, their inflow has
decreased by a quarter, which, combined with trade dynamics, may
increase its deficit to 4.8 percent. Current account deficit is
expected to stabilize at 4.7 percent in the next two years (median
for countries with a BB rating is 2.8 percent). However, external
liquidity will remain well above the segment average.
Fitch Ratings Inc. is one of the world's most reliable rating
agencies. Its purpose is to deliver business intelligence to help
clients make better decisions and reduce business risks.
Uzbekistan's score in the company's rating has remained unchanged
for the fifth year since the country was assigned a credit rating
in 2018.
MENAFN07092023000187011040ID1107024144
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.