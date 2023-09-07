Ukraine Will Use Depleted Uranium Munitions Responsibly Pentagon

Sabrina Singh, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary, said this in an interview with CNN on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.

“We have absolute confidence that the Ukrainians will use them [depleted uranium munitions] responsibly as they fight to take back their sovereign territory in the east and the north, as well,” she said.

She added that these rounds“are standard use in the tanks that not only theuses”.

As reported by Ukrinform, the U.S. Department of Defense announced a new $175 million package of security assistance to Ukraine. The package includes additional air defense equipment; artillery munitions; anti-tank weapons, including depleted uranium rounds for previously committed Abrams tanks; and other equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia's ongoing war of aggression.