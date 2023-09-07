New $1B Assistance Includes Forfeited Russian Oligarch Assets U.S. Department Of State

The U.S. Department of State said this in a press release published on its website, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that security assistance includes $175 million announced by the Pentagon on Wednesday. Capabilities in this security assistance includes air defense system components, Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems for HIMARS, munitions, ammunition, and communications systems.

The aid package includes a drawdown of $100 million in Foreign Military Financing

to support longer-term military requirements;

$90.5 million in humanitarian demining assistance; $300 million to support law enforcement

efforts to restore and maintain law and order in liberated areas, including cities and towns facing continushelling by Russia;

$206 million in humanitarian assistance

to provide critical support including food, water, and shelter to those in Ukraine and those forced to flee to neighboring countries;

$5.4 million in forfeited oligarch assets

to support veteran reintegration and rehabilitation.

And,

$203 million will be provided for support to transparency and accountability of institutions, bolstering key reform efforts

related to anti-corruption, rule of law and the justice sector; and to build capacity to investigate and prosecute war crimes committed by Russia.



“This assistance will also support digitalization of recovery and reconstruction efforts by improving and ensuring the transparent procurement of infrastructure projects; health-governance to support the restoration of lifesaving services to enable economic recovery in Ukraine, strengthening public financial management practices to meet international standards,” the document reads.

It is noted that Blinken visited Kyiv and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba“to underscore unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine's defense of its sovereign territory and the people of Ukraine against Russia's ongoing aggression”.

“Secretary Blinken also discussed additional U.S. assistance and encouraged continued progress on Ukraine's reform agenda, including combatting corruption and safeguarding the autonomy and integrity of Ukraine's anti-corruption authorities and courts,” the U.S. Department of State said.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting Ukraine on September 6-7.