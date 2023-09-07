Motorcycle E-Call Market To See Huge Growth & Profitable Business

Allied Market Research - Logo

Motorcycle E-Call Market by Type and by Application Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The "intelligent emergency call" automatically contacts call center in case of an accident to activate the chain of rescue as quickly as possible. In addition, the system can also be activated manually. The use of ECALL systems like these has been proven to enable the emergency services to reach the accident location more quickly. "Intelligent emergency call" sends the vehicle's coordinates directly to the call center, instead of only connecting the driver with the local rescue coordination center. With the help of this data, the direction of travel can be determined in addition to the accident location so that even hard-to-locate destinations.

COVID-19 SCENARIO ANALYSIS

The COVID-19 contagion continues to wreak havoc across all major developed and developing economies.

Coronavicaused demand to fall lower and remain at lower levels for much longer than in a usual year.

COVID-19 has led to both demand and supply shocks at the same time and has led to significant disruption of the supply chain.

COVID-19 pandemic has shut down the varioperations and reduced the demand of Motorcycle e-call market and will restart at only when situation is stable.

The only silver lining is that COVID-19 will change the way people commute and hence preferences will be for a private vehicle.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

The significant factors impacting the growth of the motorcycle e-call market are growing adoption of LTE connectivity for e-call system and legislation standards driving adoption of e-call systems in automobiles. However,designing efficient accident detection systems is expected to hinder the growth of the motorcycle e-call market. On the other hand, growing demand for integrated solutions and technological advancements will have a positive impact on the growth of the motorcycle e-call market.

Growth in adoption of LTE connectivity for e-call system

Adoption of LTE connectivity for the e-Call system is gaining popularity as it uses IP multimedia subsystem (IMS) networks. These offer a broader bandwidth when compared with traditional circuit-switched networks. This can be used to record information such as the possibility of leakage in the fuel tank, live video informing about the type of emergency services required and the number of people involved in the accident.

Legislation standards driving adoption of e-call systems in automobiles.

Parliament adopted the legislation on e-call type approval requirements and made it mandatory. New models of cars and premium bikes are to be equipped with e-call. E-call provides safety to the driver and also leads to instant communication. Resulting in the growth of automotive e-call market.

Key Market Players: Federal Mogul LLC, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Continental, Valeo SA, BMW Motorrad, Robert Bosch GmbH, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., KGaA, Denso Corporation, Hella GmbH & Co

By Type: GSM/UMTS based, LTE based

By Application: Original equipment manufacturer, Aftermarket

By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA



