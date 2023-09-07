Experience Innovation: Prof. Media's Update Packed A Punch With New Features And Unparalleled Stability

Shenzhen, Guangdong Sep 6, 2023 (Issuewire)

Leawo Software Co., Ltd.: a professional multimedia solution provider and an award-winning video/audio converting software supplier, has released Leawo Prof. Media Win V13.0.0.1 . This release brings an array of groundbreaking features and unmatched stability to the forefront.

As a 16-in-1 total media converter suite, Leawo Prof. Media integrates 16 programs into 1, including: HD Video Converter , 4K UHD Blu-ray Ripper , Blu-ray Ripper, 4K Blu-ray Creator, Blu-ray Creator, Blu-ray Cinavia Removal, 4K UHD Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Copy, Blu-ray Recorder Ripper, Blu-ray Recorder Copy, Blu-ray to DVD Converter, DVD to Blu-ray Converter, DVD Cinavia Removal, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, and DVD Copy. Besides, it comes with other minor features such as a media editor, disc menu designer, photo slideshow maker, and photo to DVD/4K Blu-ray/Blu-ray burner. The Prof. Media suite has always been a powerhouse in multimedia solutions, and this update solidifies its reputation. Here are the key enhancements:



Future-Proofing with 64-bit: Prof. Media has transitioned to a 64-bit program, unlocking new levels of performance and efficiency. However, it's essential to note that this version no longer supports 32-bit operating systems. Customers with a 32-bit OS may consider upgrading to a 64-bit OS to fully leverage this update's potential.

Cutting-Edge Codec Support: Prof. Media now supports videos encoded with the AV1 codec, aligning itself with the latest advancements in video technology. In tandem with this progress, the update has removed RMVB output support to streamline the software's capabilities.

Enhanced DVD to Blu-ray Conversion: The DVD to Blu-ray Converter module has been updated to retain chapter information, ensuring seamless transitions and chapter navigation for a more immersive viewing experience.

Streamlined Content Loading: In response to user feedback, an option to load all UHD/Blu-ray/DVD contents has been introduced under the Custom Mode of Copy and Convert modules. This feature simplifies content selection and ensures you have access to everything you need at your fingertips.

Organized Output: Users can now create subfolders when converting UHD/Blu-ray/DVD discs into video/audio files. This organization feature simplifies file management, making it easier to locate and enjoy your multimedia content.

User-Centric Optimization: Prof. Media's default content loading mode for Copy modules that support Full Movie mode has been optimized to select Full Movie mode by default. This enhances user convenience and efficiency.

Customized Disc Menu Design: The update offers more creative freedom by allowing the deletion of the thumbnail from the main menu in the disc menu design, enabling users to fine-tune their meto perfection.

Dynamic Title Display: Prof. Media now automatically displays the title on menu templates as "My DVD," "My BD," or "My UHD," depending on the chosen output disc type, simplifying the disc creation process.

With a focus on delivering exceptional user experiences, this update incorporates various improvements and optimizations, ensuring smooth navigation and operation. Bug Busting: To ensure software reliability, Prof. Media's latest update addresses and fixes numerous known minor issues.

Currently, this new updated version has been available for people to download and experience on Leawo's official website. A free trial version is also available if customers want to have a try before they get the registered version. It is worth mentioning that Leawo Prof. Media is subjected to a long-term discount and everyone can purchase it at a 70% off discount in a bundle in 2023 Back to School Sales . Originally priced at $579.68, this bundle is now available at $173.89.

Know more details on the website:

About Leawo Software:

As one of the members of the Shenzhen Software Industry Association (SSIA), Leawo Software is a professional multimedia software developer that focuses on media dissemination and utility software based in Shenzhen, China, and founded in 2007. In the last decade, Leawo invested the time to develop a wide range of software, including Video series, Blu-ray series, Utility tools, and DVD series.