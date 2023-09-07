Kiernan Trebach Llp Expands Their Presence In Florida

Fort Lauderdale, Florida Sep 6, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

Kiernan Trebach LLP, a leading civil litigation defense law firm, has expanded its Florida office and welcomes the return of Partner, Wendy Stein Fulton. Providing exceptional legal services to clients involved in civil disputes across Florida continues to be a priority, and Kiernan Trebach's expanded presence is designed to further serve its client interests.

Kiernan Trebach's Florida office is located in Fort Lauderdale, conveniently situated between the City View and Beverly Heights areas. The expansion in this vibrant region allows Kiernan Trebach to better serve existing clients while also welcoming new clients who desire top-notch legal representation with a foon effective and efficient dispute resolution.

The firm's primary areas of expertise include defense litigation for businesses and professionals, and insurance coverage matters. By expanding its presence in Florida, Kiernan Trebach will continue to build and fortify client relationships throughout the state.

"We are excited to expand our presence and expertise in Florida," said Heather Deane, Managing Partner at Kiernan Trebach LLP. "This strategic move aligns with our vision of offering our clients access to top-tier legal services and providing personalized and results-driven representation. We look forward to continuing to expand our connections with clients and the legal community in Florida."

The Florida office is led by Wendy Stein Fulton, a seasoned attorney with extensive experience in handling bad faith/insurance coverage litigation, commercial litigation, construction litigation, professional malpractice defense, and class action defense. Wendy litigates in trial courts and appellate courts and is supported by a team of accomplished lawyers. She spearheads the firm's efforts to deliver comprehensive legal solutions tailored to the specific needs of clients in the region. The team also includes Christine Lowe as Counsel and Associate Stefani Hunter. Christine joins the firm with more than 10 years of experience litigating insurance disputes and general liability matters throughout Florida, while Stefani's growing practice focuses on civil litigation.

In addition to the Florida office, Kiernan Trebach operates 17 offices throughout the East Coast, including offices in CT, DC, MA, MD, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VA, and WV. The firm's attorneys are renowned for their professionalism, efficiency, and expertise, consistently delivering favorable outcomes for clients.

For more information about Kiernan Trebach's FL office, please visit