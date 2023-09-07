A Spectacle Of Budding Brilliance: Art Exhibition Upcoming At City Mall

The exhibition includes works of a brilliant set of budding artists with diverse art-styles.

Er. Shazia Basharat: “An engineer by profession and a learner of art forever”. Prior to 2020, Shazia Basharat had never ventured into the world of painting. However, with the onset of the lockdown, an abundance of free time presented itself, prompting her to embark on this creative journey alongside her children. Unbeknownst to her, this newfound interest would evolve into a lifelong passion. Shazia's artistic expression knows no bounds, guided solely by the depths of her emotions. Each day, she wholeheartedly embraces the role of a beginner, perpetually committed to the ongoing process of learning and growth.

Dr. Jahangeer Aslam Makhdoomi: An oncology specialist turns to art for solace and rejuvenation during his leisure moments. Painting provides him with a therapeutic escape from the demanding and often stressful hospital environment where he cares for cancer patients. Driven by an unwavering love for nature, he passionately captures untouched landscapes, faithfully replicating the hues of different seasons. His art showcases the unspoiled beauty of nature, devoid of human presence, inviting viewers to lose themselves in its tranquil harmony. Using oil on cotton canvases, Dr. Makhdoomi's artistry serves as a soothing and captivating reflection of the natural world.

Rahila Yaseen: A computer programmer turned artist, has discovered her true passion in the world of art. Rahila's artistic journey began in childhood and has remained a steadfast passion. Her art is displayed at“Hungry's” coffee shop in Lal Chowk, where she creates captivating wall art.

For Rahila, art is a healing remedy that brings inner peace. It transports her to a world where tranquillity defies words, a place where she finds happiness and contentment with her brushes, pencils, and colours. She remains a dedicated learner, striving to make the most of each day, recognizing that perfection resides only with Allah. Her paintings speak a language of their own, expressing profound thoughts and emotions from the depths of her heart.

Urfan Rafiqi: Holding academic qualifications of B.B.M and M.B.A, Urfan, currently enjoys a thriving career in Banking & Finance. Mr.Rafiqi's soul harbours a profound passion for art that he holds dear. Alongside his affinity for art, his interests span a diverse range, encompassing writing, reading, music, and travel. Notably, Urfan once graced the airwaves as an RJ for western music programs on All India Radio, Srinagar. For Urfan, art serves as a therapeutic outlet, allowing him to convey emotions and spread smiles through his creative expressions. As a self-taught hobbyist artist and avid learner, he embarks on an exciting journey through the vast ocean of artistic possibilities, constantly filled with wonderment. The emergence of the“Second Lives Art Guild” in his life was akin to the proverbial icing on the cake, infusing a breath of fresh air into his artistic pursuits.

Deepa Soni: A dedicated and innovative artist working as a freelancer, passionately advocates for the fusion of tradition and innovation within her creative endeavours. Proficient in varimixed media such as acrylics, oils, watercolours, and resin, Deepa's artistry showcases her versatility and artistic flair. For Deepa, painting transcends the realm of mere hobby, evolving into a profound form of worship that nourishes her soul eternally. Alongside her artistry, she is equally enthusiastic about imparting her knowledge as a devoted teacher. Deepa's art serves as a medium for sharing positive vibes and spreading smiles, reflecting her boundless dedication to the world of creativity.

Iftekhar Ahmad Wani: Holding an MBA degree, has enjoyed a diverse professional journey that includes roles as a Marketing Manager and an industrial marketing expert in a British-managed company in Saudi Arabia. Besides his corporate endeavours, he passionately nurtures his self-taught artistic talent, which has led to exhibitions both in Saudi Arabia and his homeland, Kashmir. His artistry predominantly centres on the exquisite landscapes of Kashmir and the timeless charm of old Srinagar city. With a portfolio featuring over 500 paintings, Iftekhar's commitment to his craft shines through, reflecting his deep connection to art and its power to capture the essence of his surroundings.

