Flash News: Okx Wallet's Dex Aggregator Now Integrated With Unibot, A Leading Telegram Trading Bot

OKX Wallet's DEX Aggregator Now Integrated with Unibot, a Leading Telegram Trading Bot

OKX Wallet's DEX aggregator has integrated with Unibot , a popular Telegram bot that allows users to trade crypto without leaving the Telegram app. This integration enables Unibot users to access the most optimal token swap rates, automated trading and market insights all in one place, making it easier for traders of all levels to navigate the crypto market.



In addition, users can buy and sell cryptocurrencies via Unibot through their integrated trading terminal and web app, Unibot X. The bot enables users to import their personal wallet(s), including the OKX Wallet. Unibot can also execute limit orders and other trading strategies such as copy trading. All users have to do is select the wallet for the trade and create an order. To learn more about Unibot, click here .



This announcement follows the launch of OKX Wallet's ETH staking campaign , giving users who stake ETH via Lido the opportunity to earn an additional APR of up to 3% on their investment and also win a share in a prize pool worth USD 20,000 in DAI. To learn more, click here .

OKX Wallet's DEX is a multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .