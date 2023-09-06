Xendee Supports Futuristic Project 'Neom' Enabling Conversion To Renewable Energy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Xendee is proud to announce a contract supporting NEOM, the visionary project aiming to create a sustainable city in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Xendee , the world's leading Microgrid Decision Support Platform, is proud to announce a contract supporting NEOM, the visionary project aiming to create a sustainable and futuristic city in the northwest region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Xendee will provide its expertise to support NEOM in planning its renewable energy and microgrid projects.
NEOM, meaning 'new future,' has quickly become a hub for individuals from 86 countries who are passionate about building a new economic model for the country and the world. With over 2,800 staff members already living and working onsite, NEOM is spearheading the transformation towards an environmentally friendly and sustainable city.
Xendee's primary objective with this work is to assist NEOM in the conversion from fossil-based systems to a renewable energy-driven infrastructure, leveraging solutions including solar panels, battery systems, and other innovative technologies like hydrogen. Xendee's work aligns with NEOM's ambitigoals of running entirely on renewable energy, creating a city free from roads, cars, and emissions while preserving 95% of the land for nature.
Michael Stadler, CTO and Co-founder of Xendee stated, "We're excited to contribute to NEOM's journey by helping them achieve their clean energy goals through our expertise in energy modeling and technology. Our platform enables streamlined techno-economic analysis which guides the ideal mix of renewables, storage, and smart grids to maximize efficiency and cost-effectiveness, ensuring NEOM can achieve their clean energy goals while minimizing costs and maximizing the return on investment."
NEOM's construction is already underway, with the first destinations set to debut in 2024. The project will be phased, with OXAGON welcoming its first residents in 2024 and TROJENA becoming a vibrant place to live, work, and holiday in 2026. Additionally, the first modules of THE LINE, an upcoming highlight of NEOM's infrastructure, will be activated in 2026. The ultimate vision for NEOM is to have one million residents by 2030, with a projected population of nine million by 2045. To learn more about NEOM, please visit neom.
About Xendee Corporation
Xendee is an award-winning software platform built to integrate the feasibility analysis, detailed engineering, and operation of Distributed Energy Resources and EV fast-charging infrastructure. This includes the ability to rapidly model EV infrastructure for fleet owners, complex energy systems with up to 25 unique DER technologies, multi-node installations like a military base, and operate either connected to the grid or wholly islanded. Xendee's techno-economic optimization algorithm can generate an ideal investment solution and operation schedule to meet organizational goals. These goals include reducing costs, cutting CO2 emissions, and increasing resilience.
Media Contact:
Twila Liggitt
Xendee Corporation
Visiton social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
You just read: Xendee Supports Futuristic Project 'NEOM' Enabling Conversion to Renewable Energy News Provided By Xendee Corporation September 06, 2023, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry , Energy Industry , Environment , Manufacturing , World & Regional
Contact
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's InteNews PresswireTM,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines for more information.
MENAFN06092023003118003196ID1107023752
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.