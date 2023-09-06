Demand Chain Ai And Ucbos Forge A Transformative Partnership To Revolutionize Forecasting Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Demand Chain AI, a trailblazer in advanced analytic solutions, is thrilled to announce a collaboration with UCBOS, a pioneering force in zero-code, AI solutions Our alliance with UCBOS signifies a calculated move that seamlessly aligns with our mission to unravel intricate forecasting, process transformation opportunities, and problem-solving quandaries.” - Richard Davis, Founder and CEO of Demand Chain AIATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Demand Chain AI, Inc. a trailblazer in advanced analytics solutions, is thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration with UCBOS, a pioneering force in zero-code and AI solutions. This strategic alliance marks a momentleap forward in both companies' united pursuit of delivering revolutionary and forward-thinking solutions.
By synergizing UCBOS's cutting-edge technology with Demand Chain AI's profound industry acumen , this partnership seeks to redefine the very essence of adopting AI in Supply Chain Functions. Together, the two entities will coalesce to craft advanced solutions that cater to the ever-evolving demands of customers and offer an all-encompassing approach.
"Our alliance with UCBOS signifies a meticulously calculated move that seamlessly aligns with our mission to unravel intricate forecasting, process transformation opportunities, and problem-solving quandaries,” declared Richard Davis, Founder and CEO of Demand Chain AI. "UCBOS's powerful platform equipswith an enhanced, real-time understanding of our clients' complex supply chain dynamics. This insight empowersto predict demand more accurately, optimize the flow of raw materials, and elevate supplier performance, ensuring our commitment to delivering exceptional solutions to our end customers."
Echoing the enthusiasm, Shan Muthuvelu, CEO of UCBOS, remarked, "We are elated to welcome Demand Chain AI into the UCBOS family of clients. In today's volatile business landscape, augmenting our partners' capabilities with predictive analytics, supplier forecasting, and supply chain orchestration is not just an option; it's a necessity. Together, we will empower businesses to proactively solve complex challenges and drive unprecedented operational efficiency."
Forecasting Revolutionized: Elevating the Supply Chain Landscape
The synergy between Demand Chain AI and UCBOS is set to reshape the way supply chain leverages AI/ML technology for supply and demand planning challenges.
The collaboration's true strength lies in its ability to craft bespoke solutions for end customers. By amalgamating UCBOS's supply chain orchestration platform with Demand Chain AI's predictive prowess, enterprises can access tailor-made solutions that cater to their unique challenges and aspirations. This approach empowers businesses to optimize their operations, streamline processes, and make informed decisions, ultimately delivering on their customer promises with unwavering precision.
This partnership is more than a mere collaboration; it's a commitment to innovation, a dedication to problem-solving, and a shared aspiration to drive the supply chain industry to unparalleled heights.
About Demand Chain AI
Demand Chain AI, Inc. is composed of a team of seasoned professionals led by former corporate leaders who offer a unique problem-solving perspective. With a rapidly growing team and an incredible 1000 years of combined experience acrossand Global markets, Demand Chain AI fosters an unparalleled bond of trust, ensuring innovative solutions tailored for resounding success for both large and small organizations.
About UCBOS
UCBOS, Inc. is a distinguished USA-based No-Code Software firm dedicated to empowering enterprises with strategic business advantages. Their visionary approach centers on enabling enterprises to autonomously learn, adapt, and achieve ontology-driven interoperability using dynamic semantic data models and explainable AI. This journey toward clarity fosters supply chain transparency, unwavering customer promise fulfillment, and unparalleled business agility. Through their 100% Configurable Supply Chain Visibility, Execution, and Orchestration Platform, UCBOS propels business outcomes at an astonishing pace, empowering enterprises to thrive in a dynamic business landscape.
