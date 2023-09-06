Inma Developments Launches Trivium Mixed-Use Project In Sheikh Zayed

The company said that all the administrative and medical units of Trivium Zayed have been sold out and that it will soon start renting out the commercial spaces. The project is expected to start operating shortly.

INMA Developments is also preparing to launch some new projects in early 2024 and is exploring opportunities to expand in New Cairo and Sheikh Zayed.

Genena Group is a leading group in the fields of tourism, entertainment, and retail. It owns several projects, such as Genena Mall in Nasr City and Genena City in Sharm El-Sheikh. Genena City is a large-scale project that includes a serviced residence, a parking garage, an archaeological museum, and a variety of restaurants and lakes.