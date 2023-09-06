Cannabis Stock News: Nevis Brands Inc. (Cse: Nevi) Announces Expansion Of Majortm Brands To Nevada

"We have long looked forward to working with MajorTM and we are optimistic about the opportunities to build the beverage market in Nevada," said Michael Hayford, CEO of SIlver State. "Nevada is a growing market for cannabis beverages and we believe Major is well positioned to have success".

Major will be available in key retailers by September 30th. Major will be available in 5 flavors including Sunset Pink Lemonade, Pacific Blue Raspberry, Sacred Grape, Volcanic Orange Mango and Passionfruit. Major is a dosable 100mg THC beverage that delivers the effects of cannabis within 10-20 minutes of consumption. According to a Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board report, Nevada marijuana consumers spent $965.1 million in 2022.

"In less than 65 days since our acquisition of the Major brand, we have increased our market footprint by 20% in growing from 5 states to 6 states. With the success of the Major brand and our asset light licensing model, we look forward to moving to more additional markets in the near future," said John Kueber, CEO. "Nevada represents a growing strategic market for Nevis Brands and we are proud to be working with Silver State Wellness to produce and distribute Major."

About Nevis Brands

Nevis innovates and develops cannabis products that have been consumed by millions of consumers across Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada and Ohio. Led by our flagship brand MajorTM ( ) Nevis partners with leading cannabis product manufacturers and distributors to enhance their product offerings.

Nevis Brands Inc. is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "NEVI," and Frankfurt Stock Exchange symbol under the symbol "8DZ"

