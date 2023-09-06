Thursday, 07 September 2023 08:59 GMT

Jordan Launches Platform To Encourage Investment


São Paulo – The Jordanian Ministry of Investment launched a platform to encourage investment in the country. Through the Invest Jordan website, which went up in July, investors can find information on how to invest in the country. Pictured above, an industry in Jordan.

According to information released by the Jordanian Embassy in Brasília, the platform contains data on the investment environment, legislation, opportunities to invest, priority sectors, advantages and facilities, economic zones, and incentives based on local law.

On the platform, it is also possible to find the guidelines for doing business, such as conditions, procedures, and legal requirements for issuing licenses and approvals and establishing investment projects.

Success cases of companies established in the country are also presented, including the digital commerce company Amazon, technology operator Orange, coffee brand Al Ameed Coffee, banks, and hotel chains, among others.

