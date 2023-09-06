National Water Internship Programme Celebrates Graduation Of 90 Interns

The National Water Internship Programme was designed to provide hands-on experience to young Jordanian professionals. By involving youth in variaspects of the water sector, the programme helps them gain practical skills, while simultaneously assisting host organisations with immediate challenges.

In the long run, the programme aspires to increase the number of skilled professionals in the water sector while addressing youth unemployment, according to a statement from USAID.



“Jordan's young people will inherit the consequences of the decisions made today,” said USAID/Jordan Deputy Mission Director Christopher Steel during the event.“Therefore, it is only right that we do as much as we can to equip them with the knowledge, practical training, and leadership skills they will need to tackle these challenges.”



The acting secretary general of the Water Authority of Jordan, Engineer Rami Abu Rwaq, commented on the programme saying:“Today, we celebrate the graduation of a group of pioneering women and men from the National Water Internship Programme.

I look forward to seeing these young leaders as they build the sector to achieve the national strategic goals.”

An additional 76 interns are currently enrolled in the National Water Internship Programme. Interns have worked at the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, the Jordan Valley Authority, the Water Authority of Jordan, utilities such as Miyahuna and in private sector firms.



The USAID Water Governance Activity is funded through the US-Jordanian Memorandum of Understanding for economic development and is part of the United States' commitment to helping Jordan build a water-secure future.





